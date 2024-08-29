Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 5.6%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.60 and last traded at $80.63. Approximately 13,009,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 16,632,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,367,000. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after buying an additional 1,828,019 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,197,000 after buying an additional 1,156,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 384.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,643 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

