Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, August 30th

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 30th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 29th.

Agape ATP Trading Down 29.5 %

ATPC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,865,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Agape ATP has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 173.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

