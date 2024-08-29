Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $567.82. 1,403,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,181. The stock has a market cap of $251.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

