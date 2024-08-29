ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 452,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 225,177 shares.The stock last traded at $56.64 and had previously closed at $56.59.

ABB Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). ABB had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.