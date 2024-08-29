3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 84.9% in August

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the July 31st total of 2,308,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 436.0 days.
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF remained flat at $43.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $43.87.
About 3i Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.