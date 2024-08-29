3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 84.9% in August

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the July 31st total of 2,308,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 436.0 days.

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF remained flat at $43.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.