3,080 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,308. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.33.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

