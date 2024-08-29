19,340 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.14. 703,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,923. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $41.39.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

