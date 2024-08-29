18,600 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,015. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

