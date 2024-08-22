Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,282. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

