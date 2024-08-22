ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $611,233.78

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $611,233.78 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00037503 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.