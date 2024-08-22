XML Financial LLC Sells 79 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

