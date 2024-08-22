XML Financial LLC Sells 167 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $5.24 on Wednesday, hitting $238.02. 80,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.71. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $273.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.