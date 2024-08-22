XML Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,845,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $229.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,382. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.66. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

