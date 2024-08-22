XML Financial LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 281.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 341,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,676.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,932,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

