XML Financial LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,005 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,307,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050,427. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

