XML Financial LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,999. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $319.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.31%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

