XML Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 523,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $132.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.