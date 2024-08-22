XML Financial LLC Buys 36 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.73. The firm has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

