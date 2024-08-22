Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Workday by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Workday by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,130. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

