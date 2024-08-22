WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.09

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.09 and last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 5366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

