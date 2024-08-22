WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.09

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 45494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $964.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

