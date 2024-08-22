Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,842. The company has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

