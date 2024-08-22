Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.08 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Verasity has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $26.93 million and $4.08 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000842 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

