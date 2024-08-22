Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 171,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 81,884 shares.The stock last traded at $201.15 and had previously closed at $200.12.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,184,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

