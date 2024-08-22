Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.02. 877,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,956. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.48.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.