Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 23,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 111,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

The firm has a market cap of $630.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Torrid by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

