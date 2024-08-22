Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading Down 4.8%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 50,217,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 86,699,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

Further Reading

