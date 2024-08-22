Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.64. 254,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,079,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $177,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.