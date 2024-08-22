RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $494,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.35. 5,982,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

