ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 302.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 362.5% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and $56.68 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00105159 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011615 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

