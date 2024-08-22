Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) COO Buys $19,432.35 in Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Hannah bought 30,845 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $19,432.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,540 shares in the company, valued at $186,820.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brendan Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Brendan Hannah purchased 2,155 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $1,249.90.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of QNCX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 203,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,453. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

