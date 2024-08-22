Prossimo Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,974,000 after buying an additional 46,526 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.96. 4,429,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,431. The company has a market cap of $486.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.