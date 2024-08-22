Prossimo Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,974,000 after buying an additional 46,526 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.96. 4,429,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,431. The company has a market cap of $486.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.52.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
