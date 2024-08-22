Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $2,069,851.66 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 31,543 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,069,851.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,405,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,201,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PCOR stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. 1,267,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,798,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,302,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

