ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Stake Raised by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IX. CWM LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 10.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 27.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ORIX Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE IX traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.00. 12,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,783. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.