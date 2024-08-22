Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,956 shares of company stock worth $70,200,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $42.47 on Wednesday, reaching $947.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,721. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $952.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $833.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $748.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

