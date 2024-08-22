MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Down to $33.39

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.39, but opened at $31.60. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 650 shares.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43.

About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

