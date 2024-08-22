MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 605 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.97. 6,913,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,499,273. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

