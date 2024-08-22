McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Up 8.9%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.81. 714,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 695,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $502.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.40.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McEwen Mining news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $227,720.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $161,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,901 shares of company stock valued at $413,353. Company insiders own 17.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $1,348,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $1,023,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 67,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

