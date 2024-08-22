Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 619,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.34. 9,330,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,522,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

