LUXO (LUXO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,817.43

LUXO (LUXO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One LUXO token can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. LUXO has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $30,817.43 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

