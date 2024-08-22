Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 3.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 1,295,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,330,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Lufax Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

