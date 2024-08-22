Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.53

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 1539897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

