Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.63

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.63, with a volume of 112230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Jaguar Mining news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$30,450.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$30,450.00. Also, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$215,576.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 896,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,433 and sold 26,250 shares valued at $97,601. Insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.