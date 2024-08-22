iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.42

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.42 and last traded at $105.39, with a volume of 81291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.37.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.71.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 75,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
