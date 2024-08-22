iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.83

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 1576331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,240,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

