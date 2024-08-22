iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWC stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.37. 19,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,465. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.87. The firm has a market cap of $892.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

