iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 167,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 94,398 shares.The stock last traded at $37.94 and had previously closed at $37.84.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 93,930 shares during the period.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.