iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.53

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 72199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1563 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
