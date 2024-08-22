iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.53

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 72199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1563 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICVT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

