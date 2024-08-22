Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells 1,264 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $48,487.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,156 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $52,326.12.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,799,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Upstart by 273.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPST. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

