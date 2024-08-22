Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Sells 69,871 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 69,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $43,320.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,740,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PLBY Group Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of PLBY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. 355,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 124.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The business had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLBY Group stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.56% of PLBY Group worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

