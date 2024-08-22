Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Sells 69,871 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2024

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 69,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $43,320.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,740,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PLBY Group Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of PLBY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. 355,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 124.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The business had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLBY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLBY Group stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYFree Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.56% of PLBY Group worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.